GlobeX Data S.A.: GlobeX Data Ltd. CEO on Citytv's Breakfast Television Montreal panel of experts on Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CSE:SWIS)(CSE:SWIS.WT) is pleased to announce that on August 30th 2019 its CEO, Alain Ghiai, has appeared on a panel of Cybersecutity and Internet Privacy experts on Citytv' Breakfast Television Montreal live television event, hosted by Breakfast Television Montreal host Joanne Vrakas.

The panelists were Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd, Jean-Philippe Décarie-Mathieu, head of Cybersecurity at Commissionaires du Québec, Alexandre Sheldon, an accomplished research journalist and filmmaker, and creator of the documentary HAK MTL, and Mourad Debbabi, PhD, Professor & Tier I Concordia Research Chair, Concordia Institute for Information Systems Engineering.

The interview can be viewed on the following sites and links:

On Citytv Breakfast Television Montreal:

https://www.btmontreal.ca/videos/is-internet-privacy-extinct/

and on GlobeX Data's website:

https://globexdatagroup.com/media-and-press/alain-ghiai-ceo-of-globex-data-ltd-is-a-guest-panelist-on-citytv-s-breakfast-television-montreal-aug302019-on-the-subject-of-digital-privacy



Citytv is one of Canada's main networks. Besides being available over-the-air locally, Citytv Montreal is available nationally via satellite and digital cable.

Born and raised in Montreal, Citytv Breakfast Television host Joanne Vrakas is a staple of Montreal broadcasting. After studying journalism and law, Joanne worked her way up from community television to hosting at MusiquePlus, then making her way to reporting for CBC radio and television news. In 2013, when Citytv launched in Montreal, Joanne was asked to join the station as lead anchor and host at Breakfast Television Montreal. Her passion for story telling has led her to travel the world interviewing politicians, community leaders, actors, musicians, and everything in between.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. in partnership with its Swiss partner GlobeX Data S.A., distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted software and cybersecurity solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of Swiss hosted secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX sells its products through distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. All of GlobeX's servers are hosted in highly secure data centers in Switzerland. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

