hashshare: Hashshare Listed on BW.com and Singed MOU with BW Pool at the Same Time

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / The HSS (Hashshare) Project is the world's first project to combine the Bitcoin mining system and the Masternode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to devise a network which could provide transparency and privacy based on the transaction purpose.

Hashshare listed by The BW Exchange, which has the most global users over China with ZB Group which operates a total of seven exchanges of ZB, ZBG, ZBX, ZBM, Bithi, and XT. BW Exchange is the world's first mining pool based global cryptocurrency exchange, which has accumulated more than 300,000 BTC and 130,000 mining users worldwide through the BW Pool.

Hashshare which listed by BW Exchange and has signed an MOU with BW Pool at the same time decided to cooperate with mining pool use and mining business. Hashshare is also attracting attention as it prepares for AI trading and VR contents in addition to mining to stabilize HSS value and expand the Hashshare project.

BW Exchange operates three global mining pools (Mining Company Coalition) and maintains the top 10 trading volume (based on coin market cap) with a daily trading volume of 800 billion won.

For more information please check our links:

Official website 1: http://hashshare.org/

Official website 2: http://hashshare.biz/

Official telegram: https://t.me/hashsharecoin_HSS

Official kakao talk: https://open.kakao.com/o/gnfHnKzb

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/HashShare_HSS

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HashShare/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hashshare_hss/

Hashshare x BW pool: https://www.bwpool.net/

Contact:

Name: hashshare

Email :hashshare@hashshare.org

SOURCE: hashshare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558280/Hashshare-Listed-on-BWcom-and-Singed-MOU-with-BW-Pool-at-the-Same-Time