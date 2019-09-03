Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc: Legal & General Investment Management America to offer $5,000 Scholarships for DePaul University Business Students

Scholarship Promotes Financial Literacy and Benefits Local Students Who Align with the Firm's Values of Diversity and Inclusion

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Legal & General Investment Management America (LGIMA), an investment solutions provider with $202 billion in assets under management, announced today that it will offer four $5,000 scholarships for students of DePaul University's Richard H. Driehaus College of Business. Scholarships will be awarded to students who align with the firm's commitment of fostering diversity and inclusion in the finance industry.

In an effort to help members of the Chicago community achieve their long-term financial goals, the LGIMA Scholarship targets sophomores, juniors and seniors majoring in finance, who are in good academic standing and demonstrate financial need. LGIMA will also look for students who clearly demonstrate the firm's overall mission and values.

"LGIMA is proud to offer this award to students right here in our community, in an effort to help set them on the right path toward financial success," said LGIMA CEO Aaron Meder. "Through scholarships and awards like these, we aim to showcase the importance of financial inclusion and encourage diversity in our field. We look forward to hearing from our recipients and to advancing the financial literacy conversation."

Driehaus students interested in applying are asked to submit a brief essay explaining why diversity and inclusion are important in finance and how their individual experiences will foster these values at home, at school and within their communities. Following the application review process, recipients will have the opportunity to network with LGIMA's leaders at its headquarters in Chicago.

"Not only is LGIMA being generous with our students in terms of this scholarship initiative, but it also is providing input directly into course content and co-curricular activities. The values that LGIMA embraces for its overall business model resonate very strongly with similar values that we share with our students at DePaul," said Martin Essenburg, Executive Director, John L. Keeley Jr. Center for Financial Services in the Driehaus College of Business.

For more information on the scholarship, visit https://depaul.academicworks.com/; for more on how LGIMA gives back to the communities it serves, visit http://www.lgima.com/.

ABOUT LGIMA: Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. (LGIMA) is a registered investment advisor specializing in designing and managing investment solutions across active fixed income, index strategies, multi-asset, liability driven investment, and sustainable investment strategies for the US institutional market. With $202 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, LGIMA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management US (Holdings) Inc., which is in turn, wholly owned by Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Ltd. (LGIM(H)). LGIM(H) also owns our affiliates Legal & General Investment Management Ltd. and LGIM International Ltd. Legal & General's worldwide assets under management are approximately $1.4 trillion as of June 30, 2019. For more information on LGIMA, visit http://www.lgima.com/.

About the Driehaus College of Business: The Driehaus College of Business at DePaul University empowers students with real-world knowledge and connections for career success through its highly regarded undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree programs. Students ?learn from a faculty of distinguished scholars and working professionals in the heart of Chicago, one of the world's major business centers. The college's alumni network of 65,000 graduates spans all 50 states and 60 countries.

