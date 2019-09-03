

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid signs of rising OPEC and Russian oil output and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand.



Uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal and disappointing U.S. manufacturing activity data for the month of August also contributed to oil's decline.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended down $1.16, or 2.1%, at $53.94 a barrel, the lowest close since August 26.



On Friday, WTI crude oil futures ended down $1.61, or about 2.8%, at $55.10 a barrel.



OPEC's output rose last month for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed bigger-than-planned cutbacks by the Saudis caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.



Russia's oil output in August was slightly higher than levels agreed under OPEC+ output deal.



According to the report released by the Institute for Supply Management, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years in the month of August.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August after dipping to 51.2 in July, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 51.0.



With the bigger than expected decrease, the PMI dropped below 50 for the first time since August of 2016 and hit its lowest level since January of 2016.



The report also showed an end to a 35-month expansion in production, as the production index dipped to 49.5 in August from 50.8 in July.



Employment in the manufacturing sector also contracted for the first time since September of 2016, with the employment index slumping to 47.4 in August from 51.7 in the previous month.



The new export orders index experienced the biggest loss among the sub-indexes, tumbling to 43.3 in August from 48.1 in July.



Traders now await weekly oil reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). While API's weekly oil report is due Tuesday evening, the EIA's inventory data is due out at 10.30 am ET on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX