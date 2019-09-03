Web Presence: YouTuber Armani Izadi Marries Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau in the Glitziest Wedding of The Year

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / He is recognized as one of the world's most successful celebrities in viral media, building a million-dollar empire on the back of his YouTube channel. Arman Izadi is no stranger to the highs and lows of the entertainment realm and has chalked up quite the impressive resume.

"Here's the deal and it's a big deal," Izadi's catchphrase could not be apter. On July 28, 2019, the entrepreneur turned entertainer officiated the most glamorous wedding of the year.

YouTube influencers Jake Paul, 22, and Tana Mongeau, 21, said their I Do's in Izadi's Las Vegas Graffiti Mansion, reportedly spending to the tune of $500,000 for the festivities.

There were some big names in attendance including popular YouTuber and comedian King Bach, trainer Bradley Martyn, family YouTubers Kyler and Mad, Team 10's very own Justin Roberts as ring bearer, and Jake's older brother Logan holding down the fort as best man.

300 guests dressed to the nines and toasted to the happy union, but that was not all. Hundreds of fans flocked at the gates, hoping to catch a glimpse of the action.

The wedding ceremony could not have taken place in a more lavish setting. Armani Izadi's gift to the couple? Giving the Graffiti Mansion a brand new paint job! Guests marveled at the floral motifs and JanaForever, @JakePaul and @TanaMongeau tags emblazoned on Izadi's sprawling 6,000 square foot estate off the Vegas strip.

What's more, the property's backyard, decorated splendidly for the post-nuptial cocktail party, had a red carpet, Jana photo backdrops and a podcast setup for Logan's Impaulsive series. The group, Arman Izadi included, recorded a live episode just before the ceremony kicked off.

Tana stunned in a breathtaking Veronica lace gown with a floor-length veil and Jake donned a white Dior suit, toting an umbrella that doubled up as a cane. Armani Izadi, for his part, cut a striking figure in a white cassock, headband and his signature goggles.

"We are gathered here today to join these two social media juggernauts in holy cloutrimony," announced Izadi in a humorous nod to speculations of the couple's whirlwind romance and shotgun wedding. Armani Izadi prefaced that with a tongue-in-cheek, "Turn off your phone and turn on post notifications for everyone here."

In fact, the media firestorm surrounding the wedding reached staggering heights, so much so that upwards of 64,000 people tuned in to Halogen to watch the events unfold live.

Of course, no Vegas wedding is truly complete without a little action. Just as the couple leaned in to seal the deal with a kiss, an attendee leaped from the crowd and doused them in champagne. Arman Izadi intervened to have the guest subdued and escorted from the premises. The entrepreneur proved his hosting chops by handling the day-long festivities, the media, the throngs of people and the impromptu skirmish with poise and professionalism.

So what's next for Arman Izadi? Painting intricate graffiti murals, powering some of Vegas's biggest nightclubs and creating stellar music videos, the viral star has risen through the ranks in just a couple of years to become a compelling force in the industry.

Today, Izadi is a household name. His 170,000-strong YouTube audience enjoys a range of interesting videos every week that provides an unfiltered lens into the entertainer's mile-a-minute life. For now, Armani Izadi plans to take each day as it comes with his eye on the horizon for the next big adventure.

