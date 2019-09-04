NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Launches Tax Advisory Group

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") is pleased to announce the launch of a new dedicated Tax Advisory Practice Group ("Tax Group") within the firm's Management Consulting business unit. The new Tax Group will focus on providing tax reporting and compliance, transactional planning, model assessments, and resolution.

The Tax Group will be comprised of experienced NMS consultants supporting clients in both the United States and foreign jurisdictions doing business in the United States. Farzaneh Savoji, who is a Partner and based in the firm's Beverly Hills office, will lead the Tax Group team. Ms. Savoji is a seasoned tax attorney having represented taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, Franchise Tax Board and Board of Equalization in matters of income, corporate and sales taxes.

Ms. Savoji commented, "Global tax reforms along with technological transformation are not only posing considerable challenges, but also signaling promising opportunities. Businesses need to keep a close track of regulatory and tax trends, enhance their operating model, optimize data analytics and obtain support on an organizational level. To help companies navigate the complexities in this ever-changing environment, NMS Consulting is committed to delivering high-quality services and insights to our clients by solving complex problems in a collaborative, innovative, and transparent way. Our consultants with deep industry expertise work closely with every single client to overcome complicated tax compliance situations, leverage the power of analytics, create value and obtain long-term success."

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

