

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Wednesday and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after data showing U.S. manufacturing activity in August contracted for the first time in three years stoked fears of a recession.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 42.53 points or 0.21 percent to 20,582.63, after touching a low of 20,554.16 earlier. Japanese shares edged up on Tuesday.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 1 percent each, while Canon is losing almost 1 percent. Sony is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down 0.2 percent. In the auto sector, Honda Motor is lower by 0.2 percent and Toyota Motor is declining almost 1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is losing almost 2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Japan Petroleum is down 0.4 percent, while Inpex is adding 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yahoo Japan and Kyowa Kirin are rising almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, NSK, Credit Saison and Tokuyama Corp. are losing more than 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks following the long holiday weekend. Initial selling pressure was generated in reaction to new tariffs taking effect over the Labor Day weekend in the escalating U.S.-China trade war. Stocks saw further downside following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years.



The Dow slumped 285.26 points or 1.1 percent to 26,118.02, the Nasdaq tumbled 88.72 points or 1.1 percent to 7,874.16 and the S&P 500 slid 20.19 points or 0.7 percent to 2,906.27.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid signs of rising OPEC and Russian oil output and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand. WTI crude for October ended down $1.16 or 2.1 percent at $53.94 a barrel, the lowest close since August 26.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX