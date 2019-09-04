

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) introduced its first 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor, the Exynos 980 and expects to begin mass production by the end of this year.



Based on advanced 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, the Exynos 980 is the company's first artificial intelligence mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem, Samsung said.



The company noted that the new mobile processor's modem supports 5G to 2G networks, providing a fast gigabit downlink speed in 4G LTE and up to 2.55-gigabits per seconds (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) 5G. The modem also supports E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which combines 2CC LTE and 5G connectivity to maximize mobile downlink speed of up to 3.55Gbps.



In addition, the processor supports a new Wi-Fi 6 standard that provides faster speed and greater stability for seamless online gaming and smooth high-resolution video streaming over Wi-Fi networks.



