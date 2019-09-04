

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported that its consolidated net income, Group share for the first half of 2019 rose 22% to 557 million euros from last year, with the capital gains made on the disposal of the GP HSM business offsetting the fall in income from operations arising from the accounting entries related to Gemalto's acquisition.



Adjusted net income, Group share was 574 million euros compared to 539 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted net income, Group share, per share stood at 2.70 euros, up 6% from the previous year.



Sales were 8.19 billion euros, up 9.9% from last year, following the consolidation of Gemalto, and down slightly 0.5% at constant scope and currency.



The Group confirmed all its financial objectives for 2019. Order intake is expected to be slightly above 18 billion euros.



It is expected that fall of around 10% in sales in the global Space business over the year. It expects organic sales growth to be at the lower end of the previously set guidance of 3% - 4%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX