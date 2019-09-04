Former Head of Equity Derivatives Trading at Standard Chartered Joins Fintech PremiaLab

New senior appointment for the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiaLab, the Fintech platform for Risk Premia Strategies, has today announced the appointment of Dr. Georgios Sittas as Managing Director, Head of Risk Solutions to lead its key products expansion linked to risk solutions. Dr. Sittas as previously served at Lehman Brothers and HSBC as Head of Investment Solutions Trading in London and then Head of Index & Structured Products Trading, Head of Equity Derivatives Trading and Head of Funds and Structured Solutions at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.

Dr. Sittas has over 20 years' experience in investment banking and trading. He will be responsible to further deploy PremiaLab's ambitious growth strategy addressing new challenges faced by institutional investors allocating to the fast-growing risk premia market. Specifically focusing on risk as well as execution solutions linked to systematic investment strategies, he will be able to utilise its extensive expertise in equity derivatives and structured products.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said: "The knowledge, expertise and experience that Georgios bring to the firm will further strengthens PremiaLab's infrastructure and accelerate our company growth in key areas for our clients. His extensive trading and risk management skills will help us build on our commercial success adressing the demand from institutions for advanced risk solutions linked to their risk premia portfolios."

The Platform is already providing information on an estimated USD $480bn of assets under management. Used by leading asset managers, insurance companies, pensions funds and sovereign wealth funds, the platform is providing data and analytics solutions to streamline to workflow of institutional investors allocating in this fast-growing market segment.

