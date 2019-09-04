

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L, BTI) said that its subsidiary B.A.T Capital Corporation has priced an offering of $3.50 billion aggregate principal amount of guaranteed debt securities.



The Offering consisting of $1 billion 2.789% Notes due 2024; $1 billion 3.215% Notes due 2026; $500 million 3.462% Notes due 2029; and $1 billion 4.758% Notes due 2049. The issuance is expected to close on 6 September 2019.



The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to refinance upcoming maturities, to potentially redeem prior to maturity some of the BAT Group's bonds and for general corporate purposes.



