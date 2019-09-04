Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 916018 ISIN: GB0002875804 Ticker-Symbol: BMT 
Xetra
04.09.19
10:05  Uhr
32,645 Euro
+0,435
+1,35 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,570
32,600
10:32
32,540
32,610
10:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC32,645+1,35 %