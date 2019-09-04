

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) said it now expects to make an incremental charge for PPI claims, in addition to the provisions recorded to 30 June 2019, in the range of 600 million pounds to 900 million pounds in the company's third-quarter results.



To 30 June 2019, the Group made provisions totalling 5.3 billion pounds for Payment Protection Insurance or PPI claims of which 4.9 billion pounds had been utilised. The volume of claims in August was significantly higher than expected, the Group noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX