

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, reported Wednesday that its first-half loss before tax was 12.11 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 5.18 million pounds. Loss per share were 14.83 pence, compared to profit per share of 7.56 pence a year ago.



Operating EBITDA loss was 1.4 million pounds, compared to prior year's profit of 11.9 million pounds.



Revenues were 32.1 million pounds, a decrease of 9 percent from last year's 35.3 million pounds.



The decline in revenues reflected the significant licence income received in the prior year's first half. However, bioprocessing and commercial development revenues increased 23 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said its Board is confident that the Group would expect, as previously observed, a stronger second half of the year.



