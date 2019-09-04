Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 591260 ISIN: NO0010063308 Ticker-Symbol: TEQ 
Tradegate
04.09.19
09:26 Uhr
18,945 Euro
+0,075
+0,40 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,838
18,916
10:26
18,855
18,895
10:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DNA
DNA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DNA OYJ20,9000,00 %
TELENOR ASA18,945+0,40 %