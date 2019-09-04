Atos International: Atos and Ooredoo strengthen their partnership to enhance cybersecurity services for Qatar's organizations

Doha, Qatar; Paris, France - September4th, 2019 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity, and Ooredoo , the region's leading enabler of digital business innovation, and announced today a partnership to launch enhanced industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and support secure digital transformation for Qatar's organizations.

From its Qatar Data Centre, Ooredoo is leveraging Atos' experience to enhance the capabilities of its Security Operations Centre , the central unit that can investigate security incidents, perform incident response and forensics, and maintain business uptime 24x7. Worldwide, Atos, which has a team of 5,000 security specialists , runs 14 Security Operations Centers.



Ooredoo's Business customers can also benefit from Atos' support for new levels of Managed Security Services. Solutions include Domain Name System (DNS) security, Database Security, Email Security, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Firewall Management, Threat Intelligence services, Web Application Firewall (WAF-as-a-Service), and Web Security.

Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi, Chief Operating Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: "Our partnership with Atos on enhancing our cybersecurity solutions aims to protect the information security of our business customers and to protect critical national infrastructure. Qatar's organizations of all sizes and industry verticals can enhance their defences against cyberthreats, reduce their risk, and comply with security regulations."

Ooredoo's business customers can also benefit from Ooredoo's industry-leading Security Operations Centers service level agreements, disaster recovery, and customer-centric security dashboards for real-time threat insights. Thanks to Ooredoo's opex-based subscription model, business customers can also find fully transparent and regular billing options.

This partnership builds on the recent announcement between Ooredoo and Atos to support Qatar's organizations in their digital transformation. Ooredoo's business customers can also benefit from the global best practices being exchanged as part of Atos being a co-founder of the Charter of Trust , the world's first joint charter for greater cybersecurity.

Francis Meston,Atos Group EVP and CEO Middle-East, Africa & Turkey said: "With Qatar's cyberthreat landscape evolving in scale and complexity, cybersecurity is now one of the top business risks. Atos is exchanging global best practices with Ooredoo to ensure that Qatar's organizations can find a seamless security strategy with Big Data, high-performance computing, and automated security responses for end-to-end protection."

Atos counts more than 110,000 employees in 73 countries worldwide and has reached the 3rd position worldwide in Managed Security Services for the cyberspace according to Gartner . Atos is the worldwide IT partner of the International Olympic Committee since 2001 and ensures the IT security of the Olympic Games.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo "Best for Business", thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.



