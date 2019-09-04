MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

3 September 2019

MediaZest plc

("MediaZest" or the "Group", AIM:MDZ)

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that the Report and Financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been posted to shareholders are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com. The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has also been posted to shareholders and is expected to be available on the Company's website shortly.

The AGM is to be held at the offices of MediaZest Plc at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5JY on 27 September 2019 at 14.00 p.m.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Lindsay Mair/Jamie Spotswood

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .