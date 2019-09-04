Anzeige
WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
04.09.19
09:10 Uhr
04.09.2019 | 10:22
MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 4

3 September 2019

MediaZest plc

("MediaZest" or the "Group", AIM:MDZ)

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest, the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that the Report and Financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 have been posted to shareholders are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com. The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has also been posted to shareholders and is expected to be available on the Company's website shortly.

The AGM is to be held at the offices of MediaZest Plc at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5JY on 27 September 2019 at 14.00 p.m.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Lindsay Mair/Jamie Spotswood
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com .


© 2019 PR Newswire