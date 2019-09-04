Mexico is the 20th country in which SGS has introduced precision farming and fertility management services. The technology and solutions involved in precision farming are based on the SGS digital IoT platform, Precision Gateway.

Commenting on the launch, SGS Business Manager, Pablo Lomeli, noted: "Mexico is a country of contrasts. It has many large, very productive farms but also huge areas where there is considerable opportunity for improvement. Precision farming tools and technologies will add value for the growers and the environment, reducing risks and making the agricultural land more productive."

During the growing cycle a farmer will typically make around 40 decisions relating to planting and growing the crop. The interpretation of field and climate data and the use of high-tech equipment has therefore become a crucial asset for farmers. It enables growers to make better, faster and more informed decisions, which will ultimately be reflected in the productivity and financial returns they see from their fields.

Precision farming supports farm management by using information technology to ensure that crops and soils receive the inputs (water, nutrients, protection products) they need for optimum health and productivity. Our service significantly supports the profitability and sustainability of farming by maximizing yields, at the same time as protecting the environment by not over-treating fields.

Precision Farming and Fertility Management Services

The process begins with the analysis of soil samples by an SGS laboratory. From this data we provide recommendations for optimal water and fertility management, all supported by SGS satellite NDVI nutrient mapping.

SGS precision farming and fertility management services allow farmers to choose the optimum time for carrying out a wide variety of tasks. Solution include:

Mapping fields, linking data to analytical results composition and nutrient status to farm management information

Monitoring crop biomass development during the vegetation cycle concurrent with crop development stages

SGS agronomists studying the data from all sources and providing recommendations during the cropping season

Working together with local farmers, SGS precision farming and fertility management services can help increase productivity through better crop management, the optimization of resource use, and better decision making.

