Trip.com participates in the World Aviation Festival

Trip.com is excited to announce its participation at the World Aviation Festival, the world's most exciting aviation event. Recognizing the World Aviation Festival as an opportunity to meet with current and potential business partners, Trip.com is excited to share insights on consumers from across the globe.



Trip.com will support the event by hosting a booth in the exhibition space at #30 and also have Trip.com's industry experts participating in the various conferences taking place. As part of the Ctrip group, Trip.com uses big data and AI to provide travellers with more precise and tailor-made services while also contributing to the optimal allocation of travel resources.

"We are striving to be a one-stop travel app, offering total travel solutions for our customers. We are new to the market and still very small, however, as a part of Ctrip group we have the advantage of a massive member and supplier base. This enables Trip.com to leverage related data - truly big data - to make recommendations to customers. We may suggest destinations and activities travellers haven't thought about, or hotels they haven't heard of because we found that similar travellers have rated these highly, or because it's an exceptional deal compared to similar offerings, or both," says Lynn Qu, Vice President of Product, Trip.com.

Trip.com has been an industry pioneer in the wide-scale utilization of artificial intelligence for customer service. AI-powered chatbots help to engage with customers to resolve issues and help with reservations. Trip.com has expanded to 19 different languages covering 23 different markets and offers a 24/7 customer service which AI has been crucial to increase effectiveness.

"We are always actively processing the signals our customers provide - their preferred departure airports, the holiday locations they seem to be interested in, price ranges and of course, the actual dates and destinations they have booked with us," Lynn added.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is a leading online travel agency which provides one-stop travel booking services in 19 languages covering 23 markets through its website and mobile app platforms. Trip.com offers an extensive hotel network with more than 1.4 million hotels in 200 countries and regions. With a far-reaching flight network with over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe, Trip.com provides an exclusive platform to fulfill the needs of today's travellers. Trip.com customers can also experience 24/7 customer services to help ensure seamless travel.

