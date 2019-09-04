The IoT Solutions World Congress 2019 Will Focus on the Crossroads of Industrial IoT, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence and the Edge They Provide to Companies

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT Solutions World Congress (IoTSWC), the largest international event focused on innovation in the industrial internet of things (IIoT), will return to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 29 to 31 October. In its fifth year, the IoTSWC will reveal the real scope of the digital transformation in different industrial sectors and businesses that are incorporating disruptive technologies such as IoT, blockchain and artificial intelligence into their activity.

The exhibition area will bring together more than 400 exhibitors, including leading global providers of IoT solutions, Artificial Intelligence and blockchain. IoTSWC will also host a testbed area with 10 experimental platforms designed to apply new solutions and test them under real operational conditions that will be showcasing solutions to challenges such as: How can wind turbines on wind farms be fixed remotely? Will there be variable insurance policies that adapt to our driving behavior? How can cyberattacks affecting the safety of autonomous cars be tackled? How can the water pollution of a river be monitored? How can energy losses in gas distribution networks be detected? and How can one find out the condition of crops in real time?

The Congress program will focus on nine core themes: technologies facilitating IoT, connected transport; manufacturing; energy and supplies; the health sector; construction and infrastructures; artificial intelligence and blockchain. There will be 200 sessions, including talks, round table discussions and presentations, and more than 400 speakers are expected to participate. The Congress will focus mainly on the best practices and success stories of companies that have achieved significant competitive advantages. Noteworthy among the list of speakers is the American analyst, Joe Barkai, directors from major technology companies such as ABB, Dell, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Huawei, IBM, Hitachi, Microsoft, SAS, Wipro, Fiware, Honeywell, Amazon Web Services, Thingstream, as well as companies who are already using IoT solutions such as Hugo Boss, Uber, Airbus, Sanitas, Carrefour Group, Daimler Motors, Ibercaja, Roca, SNCF Réseau, Maersk GTD and Brussels Airport, among others.

Organised by Fira de Barcelona in partnership with the Industrial Internet Consortium, the 2019 IoTSWC has already confirmed the attendance of sponsors such as Arm, Deloitte, Emnify, Fiware, Hitachi, Kaspersky, Libelium, Linux Edge Foundation, Microsoft, Nutanix, Orange, Relayr, SaS, ThingsO2, T-Systems, Siemens, Thingstream, Vodafone, Wipro Digital and Zyfra.

