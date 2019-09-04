Tres Solutions Releases IMO 2020 Module

TVA's new Bunker Planning module will help shippers with bunker planning and changeovers as January 1, 2020 quickly approaches

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMO 2020

IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap

On January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will implement a new regulation for a 0.50% global sulphur cap for marine fuels. Under the new cap, ships will have to use marine fuels with a sulphur content of no more than 0.50% globally, against the current limit of 3.50%, in an effort to reduce the amount of sulphur oxide emitted from vessels.

Shippers have various options to meet the requirements, including using compliant low sulphur fuels, using alternative fuels (e.g., LNG, methanol) or by installing exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers).

TVA Bunker Planning Module

In response to mounting pressure on its customers to prepare for January 1, Tres Solutions released a new Bunker Planning module for its Tres Vessel Analytics (TVA) software platform.

"Many conversations with customers this year have been focused on the IMO 2020 global sulphur cap. Given the sheer number of unknowns, all are looking for a more systematic way to plan and ensure compliance," said Aaron Holton, CEO of Tres Solutions. "We listened to the feedback and developed a simple, predictive tool that monitors tank usage and projects empty dates for each fuel tank, including that of non-compliant fuel on board. The added benefit of being able to run 'what-if' scenarios provides flexibility in how they plan voyages to meet the requirements. Overall, we are pleased with the result and believe this feature will drive positive impact for our customers."

The feature dashboard will monitor fuel tanks and project empty dates based on current fuel usage and the operational profile of vessels. The result is more effective bunker planning, ensuring changeover, tank cleanings and other preparations are made prior to January 1.

TVA reporting forms were also expanded to capture vessel-specific tank data, including sulphur content and other fuel properties. This enhances visibility and therefore the ability to manage non-compatible fuels and blends.

About Tres Solutions

Tres is a leading maritime software and analytics company, providing digital vessel performance solutions that help clients save money, reduce emissions and improve operations. Its core Tres Vessel Analytics (TVA) platform is the fastest growing performance management and optimization system in the market and is deployed on nearly 200 vessels worldwide. For more information, go to www.tressolutions.com or email connect@tressolutions.com .

