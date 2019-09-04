The government intends to build a 25 MW solar park in Sveti Nikole and a 10 MW facility in Makedonski Brod. The feed-in premium granted to the winning bids has been capped at €15/MWh.North Macedonia's economy minister, Kreshnik Bektashi, has announced 82 investors have submitted bids for the construction of two solar projects with a total generation capacity of 35 MW that the ministry tendered in early June. One project, consisting of several plants with a combined capacity of 25 MW, will be deployed in the municipality of Sveti Nikole, in the north of the country, and another 10 MW of capacity ...

