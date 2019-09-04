Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas debuts the EnVentus platform on the German wind market

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 4 September 2019



Vestas has received an 11 MW order from long-term customer NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG for two V150-5.6 MW turbines and a 25-year service contract for the Beesenberg II wind project in Brandenburg, Eastern Germany. The turbines will be integrated to the already installed wind power plant Beesenberg and Lübbenow, where the first German V150-4.2 MW turbines, ordered in 2018, are currently under construction.



This is the first order for the EnVentus platform in Germany and the project will feature the first V150-5.6 MW turbines worldwide.

"As an experienced project developer and successful, long-term partner of Vestas, we trust the versatile and highly efficient energy solutions they provide. The EnVentus platform represents the next generation in the evolution of wind turbines and we are looking forward to developing the first EnVentus wind energy project in Germany", states Heiner Röger, CEO of NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG.

Ensuring a stronger business case for the customer, the EnVentus turbines for the project will come with a 25-year certified life time that enables the turbines to operate without a new technical qualification after the current standard of 20 years.

"With this order we continue to build on our valued cooperation with NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG as well as on our technology leadership", says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. "By deploying our first V150-5.6 MW turbines, we ensure the lowest cost of energy, creating maximum value for our customer's business case".

Utilising Vestas' LDST tower technology to go to 166m hub heights, the V150-5.6 MW turbines will reach stronger and more consistent wind speeds, which will increase the annual energy production and lower the levelised cost of energy.

The order comprises supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement and a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Wind turbine delivery and commissioning is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Schmidt

Communications Partner

Vestas Northern & Central Europe

Tel: +49 40 46778 5153

Mobile: +49

About NOTUS energy

NOTUS energy is a leading German developer for renewable energy projects with strong international presence. Founded in 2001 in Potsdam, Germany, NOTUS energy has developed and constructed 60 wind projects with more than 550 wind turbines and two PV-projects with a combined capacity of more than 1.400 MW in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Finland and Bulgaria and develops an international project pipeline of more than 4 GW of wind and solar energy projects. NOTUS energy covers the full range of development activities including site acquisition, planning, turn-key construction, operation and repowering. NOTUS owns a portfolio of more than 180 MW of renewable energy assets.

