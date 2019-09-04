Auckland's electricity and water utilities will build New Zealand's largest solar array on a wastewater treatment pond. From pv magazine Australia. A megawatt-scale solar farm planned on top of a wastewater treatment pond has become the first floating PV project - and first megawatt-scale solar system - confirmed for New Zealand. Funded and hosted by water utility Watercare and delivered by Vector PowerSmart, the PV array will be floated on the Rosedale wastewater treatment pond in Auckland. According to Vector, the project will be more than twice the size of the country's largest solar array ...

