

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday as traders overlooked Tuesday night's parliamentary maelstrom and cheered upbeat service sector data from China showing that activity in the country's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August.



Closer home, the U.K. services sector expanded in August but at a slower pace than expected. The IHS Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index fell to 50.6 in August from 51.4 in July.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 42 points, or 0.58 percent, at 7,310 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Financials gained ground after reports that Hong Kong would withdraw the extradition bill that triggered months of unrest.



HSBC Holdings rose over 2 percent while Prudential jumped as much as 5.5 percent.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group advanced 1.6 percent. The bank said that it expects to book an unexpected charge of 600 million to 900 million pounds ($722.9 million-$1.08 billion) in its third-quarter accounts.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up over 1 percent.



British American Tobacco gained 0.9 percent after its subsidiary B.A.T Capital Corporation priced an offering of $3.50 billion aggregate principal amount of guaranteed debt securities.



