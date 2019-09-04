We are delighted to announce that Contino has been named one of the 25 hottest UK companies to work for now by LinkedIn for the second year in a row.

We've made it to number 20 on the list of top startups and we are one of only a handful that have maintained our inclusion on the list year-on-year!

Contino features alongside the likes of Monzo, Revolut and Starling Bank so this really shows the impact that we're making within the tech industry.

LinkedIn Top Startups ranks the hottest startups to work for. It leverages exclusive LinkedIn data focused on member actions on the platform, to determine where job seekers should be looking to grow their careers fast.

Why has Contino been selected?

Contino's MD of EMEA, Seb Bulpin, comments on what makes Contino stand out:

"We've invested so much time, money and effort in creating a unique culture within Contino. It's great to see that this has really paid off after being recognised by LinkedIn for the second year in a row!

We've experienced tremendous growth over the past year and we're not slowing down! In order to keep up with our massive growth trajectory, we have established a streamlined recruitment process which helps us to find people that are both technically strong and a good culture fit, and bring them on board as quickly as possible. Once on board, we invest heavily in our own people and their skill sets, ensuring that as the business grows they grow with us.

A big part of what we do at Contino involves embedding real culture change by upskilling and empowering our customers. That's why we look for candidates who truly understand the importance of good culture within an organisation and how that transforms into successful business outcomes."

