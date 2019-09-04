Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsX
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameThe Coca-Cola Company
City and country of registered office (if applicable)The Corporation Trust Company, Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameEuropean Refreshments
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Southgate, Dublin Road, Drogheda, Co. Meath, A92YK7W, Ireland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:02/09/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):03/09/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached19.010.0019.01462,635,083
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		18.210.0018.21483,070,267

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each
ISIN: GB00BDCPN049		 87,950,640 19.01
SUBTOTAL 8. A87,950,64019.01

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Coca-Cola Company19.01N/A19.01
The Coca-Cola Export Corporation19.01N/A19.01
Atlantic Industries19.01N/A19.01
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional informationxvi
European Refreshments is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Industries, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.

Place of completionDrogheda, Ireland
Date of completion03/09/2019
