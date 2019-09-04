Biopharmaceutical company to unify quality management on a single platform for greater efficiency and compliance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Alvotech selected Veeva Vault QMS to streamline quality processes across the organization with improved efficiency and compliance. Alvotech's adoption of Vault QMS builds upon the company's success with Veeva Vault QualityDocs for document management and control.

Alvotech required an easy to use system that would eliminate manual processes and support compliance. With Veeva Vault Quality Suite, Alvotech can reduce overhead while providing visibility into quality processes across the organization. As a fast-growing business, Alvotech also chose Vault Quality Suite for greater agility and scalability to meet changing needs of the business.

"As a company on the forefront of manufacturing technology, Alvotech is committed to maintaining its cutting-edge approach towards how we manage our quality systems," said Jonas B. Hauksson, senior director of quality management at Alvotech. "Unifying quality processes on a single cloud platform will replace manual operations with modernized systems that are easy to use and flexible."

"Alvotech is a great example of how organizations are modernizing critical business functions like quality," said Robert Gaertner, director of strategy for Vault Quality at Veeva. "Veeva is proud to team with Alvotech to unify their quality processes and create the foundation for a harmonized quality system."

Vault Quality Suite helps streamline business processes and content across global sites, suppliers, contract manufacturers, and other partners to speed workflows for greater efficiency.

Learn how Vault Quality Suite is enabling organizations to modernize quality management at the upcoming Veeva R&D Summit Europe, 18-20 May 2020, in Barcelona, Spain. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/eu/rd-summit/.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva.com/eu/quality

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_EU on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_EU

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a privately owned, fully integrated specialty biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on development and manufacturing of high-quality biosimilar products. Alvotech are specialists in biogeneric product creation, all along the value chain from cell line development to commercial manufacturing.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005134/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com