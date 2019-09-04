Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Size Worth $580.1 Million by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary dental equipment market size is expected to reach USD 580.1 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing incidence of periodontal diseases in pets is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing companion ownership in developing economies is propelling the market. According to a 2017 American Veterinary Medical Association report, around 46% of U.S. households had various types of pets.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of products, equipment held the major share in 2018, owing to a broader usage aspect and advantages of newer products

Dental x-ray systems held the largest share within the equipment segment as of 2018, owing to advantages over oral examination such as increased accuracy

By animal type, small animals is expected to show fastest growth over the coming years. This is due to increasing expenditure on healthcare of companion animals and untapped opportunities in developing economies

Hospitals & clinics acquired the major revenue share in 2018, as an end-use segment, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in veterinary dental equipment market. The U.S. currently has the highest number of companies, which has contributed to the large share held by North America

Im3 Pty Ltd, Henry Schein , Dentalaire, Midmark Corporation, Dispomed are some of the major players.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Equipment, Hand instruments), By Animal Type (Large, Small), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/veterinary-dental-equipment-market

Technological advancements and new product launches by key industry players are anticipated to create growth opportunities. For instance, introduction of mobile x-ray units for diagnosis in intensive care units and increase in number of shelters for homeless animals are likely to drive the market for dental x-ray systems over the coming years. Moreover, increase in disposable income and awareness among pet owners regarding their pet's health is fueling growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary dental equipment market based on products, animal type, end use, and region:

Veterinary Dental Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026

Equipment



Dental X-Ray Systems





Electrosurgical Units





Dental Stations





Dental Lasers





Powered Units



Hand Instruments



Dental Elevators





Dental Probes





Extraction Forceps





Curettes and Scalers





Retractors





Dental Luxators





Others



Consumables



Dental Supplies





Prophy Products





Others



Adjuvants

Veterinary Dental Equipment Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Large Animal



Small Animal

Veterinary Dental Equipment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Hospitals & clinics



Others

Veterinary Dental Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

