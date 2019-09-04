24/7 Market News: ALLTEMP, INC. (OTCPK:LTMP) Announces the Appointment of Marston Webb as International Public and Investor Relations Consultant

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Alltemp, Inc., (OTC PINK:LTMP), has announced the engagement of Marston Webb International of New York effective immediately. The agency, which will assist the company in managing all aspects of its public and investor relations along with market awareness programs, brings to Alltemp, Inc. more than 30 years of relevant industry experience.

In making the announcement today, CEO Bill Lopshire stated, "Alltemp has made considerable progress in positioning the company both domestically and globally to take the fullest advantage of the opportunities that the fast changing refrigerants markets around the world afford."

Lopshire continued, "It is our intention to keep investors fully acquainted with our progress and the excitement we feel about the future of our company. We are very pleased to have been able to retain Marston Webb to represent our company to assist us in building reputation and awareness on a global basis."

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. Alltemp refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. Alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. Alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

About Marston Webb International

With offices in New York, Athens and Bermuda, and a network of affiliated Agencies in major markets around the world, Marston Webb International is a full service agency providing a unique blend of public relations, advertising, financial and investor related services and media consultancy in the United States and around the world.

Its seasoned staff is particularly adept in defining the objectives of its clients - especially those from overseas - and presenting them in a clear and compelling way to the market and the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

