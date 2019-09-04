Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Appoints New Board Member

Industry veteran, Jeff Conroy, joins Board of Directors

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:ODYY), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life saving medical products has appointed Jeff Conroy to it Board of Directors.

Jeff is an operating and business development executive with over 30 years in the life science industry across therapeutics and medical devices. Jeff is the Chairman of Embody, a DARPA-funded medical device company developing regenerative implants for tendon and ligament repair. Jeff is also the Managing Director of Windward Investments, structuring licensing partnerships for life science companies. Since 2012, Jeff has served as the Head of Corporate Development for Especificos Stendhal S.A. de C.V., a Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company.

Jeff is an Independent Director of Cingulate Therapeutics, a CNS company developing ADHD therapeutics. Jeff has held sales and marketing positions with Abbott Laboratories and ThermoFisher. Jeff holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Providence College.

"I am excited to have Jeff join Odyssey and bring his wealth of knowledge and experience in the medical products space to Odyssey. His unique background in Business Development and as an operating executive will enhance our ability to execute on our business plan. The development of our portfolio of life saving medical products is the main objective of management, to provide meaningful clinical use while building value for our shareholders.," stated Odyssey Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (ODYY), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions and solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Investors Contact:

Odyssey Group International Inc.

info@odysseygi.com

Phone: 619-832-2900

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558333/Odyssey-Group-International-Appoints-New-Board-Member