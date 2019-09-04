Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest trend analysis engagement for a food packaging company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gather comprehensive insights into US food packaging market and understand industry developments and transformations. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve huge success in the new market and realize savings of over $3.7 million.

The rising demand for sustainability, convenience, and easy-to-use packaging alternatives are increasing challenges for companies operating in the food packaging industry. Companies are also facing difficulties in keeping up with the industry transformations, in terms of trends and innovations. Owing to such challenges, food packaging companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market trend analysis solution. With market trend analysis solutions, companies can not only stay updated on the latest market trends but also stay ahead of them.

The business challenge: The client is a food packaging company based out of Germany. As the company was looking to expand their operations to the United States, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to gain details into the new market in terms of new technologies and innovations.

By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market trend analysis solution, they also wanted to understand sustainable and transparent packaging alternatives that are gaining popularity in the United States. Furthermore, they wanted to understand how major food packaging companies in the US adapted to the market transformations.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, our experts helped the client to analyze the market size and food packaging industry's growth potential for the next five years. Our experts also conducted a competitive intelligence study, where they analyzed the client's key competitors and gathered comprehensive insights into their plans and actions.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market trend analysis solution helped the client to achieve huge success for their products in the US food packaging industry. Furthermore, they were able to differentiate their products to meet the market demand and realize savings of over $3.7 million.

Infiniti's market trend analysis helped the client to:

Understand industry transformations and keep pace with the fast-changing marketplace

Understand manufacturing techniques leveraged by their competitors to deliver higher quality packaging materials

Infiniti's market trend analysis offered predictive insights on:

Differentiating their products and gaining huge traction from customers

Introducing new packaging products meeting the rising market demand

