

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - BioMotiv and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) have entered a strategic partnership to develop new therapies. Bristol-Myers Squibb will become a limited partner of BioMotiv with the option to invest additional funding in selected projects. BioMotiv and Bristol-Myers will form and fund new companies to develop therapeutics in disease areas where unmet medical needs remain.



Bruce Car, Interim Head, Discovery Research, Bristol-Myers, said: 'Partnering with an innovative accelerator like BioMotiv strengthens our ability to translate cutting edge, early-stage academic discoveries into new therapies for patients with serious diseases.'



