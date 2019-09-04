The global microporous insulation market size is poised to reach USD 34.94 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005412/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global microporous insulation market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on " Microporous Insulation Market Analysis Report by application (industrial, energy and power, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023" Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing use of microporous insulation in the aerospace industry. In addition, the increasing demand in oil and gas applications is anticipated to further boost the microporous insulation market during the forecast period.

In the aerospace industry, microporous insulation materials are used in various applications, which involve heat shields, engine, and exhaust insulation. This is owing to their superior properties, such as compact weight and space structure, excellent thermal management, and fire protection capabilities. Thus, the increase in the manufacture of aircrafts will boost the demand for microporous insulations, thus driving the growth of the market.

The oil and gas industry is also one of the key end-users of microporous insulation. In the oil and gas industry, microporous insulation is used in the form of fiber blankets, module, boards, and panels. These materials are used in the oil and gas industry for fire protection and thermal insulation, which helps to reduce operating costs, save energy, increase equipment capacity, and decrease the thickness of refractory linings. Moreover, these materials are lightweight and exhibit high resistance to heat, chemicals and high mechanical stress. Thus, owing to such factors, the microporous insulation market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Advanced Ceramics Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Elmelin Ltd.

Etex SA-NV

Inproheat Industries Ltd.

Kingspan Group Plc

Laizhou Mingguang Thermal Insulation Materials Co. Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NICHIAS Corp.

Thermo Dyne

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Microporous Insulation Market can be broadly categorized into the following application:

Industrial

Energy and power

Oil and gas

Aerospace and defense

Others

Key Regions for the Microporous Insulation Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Expanded Polystyrene Market Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by application (electronic appliances, food and beverages, healthcare, and other applications) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Electronic Adhesives Market- Global Electronic Adhesives Market by material (silicone adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and others), product (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and others), application (surface mounting, conformal coatings, wire tacking, and potting and encapsulation), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005412/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com