

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined for the third straight month in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales declined 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.4 percent fall in June. In May, sales decreased 2.7 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 6.2 percent annually in July and those in household equipment and automotive fuels increased by 4.7 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



Sales in specialized stores declined by 17.5 percent and those in non-specialized stores fell 2.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 0.2 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX