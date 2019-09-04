

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One of the world's richest pop singers Justin Bieber made a number of stunning revelations about his personal life - achieving too much in a short span and the negative effect the fame had on him - on social media.



In an extensive statement posted on Instagram, the 25-year-old singer said he started taking drugs at heavy doses as early as 19, and abused all his relationships.



'I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was,' said Bieber, who was discovered at 13 years by talent manager Scooter Braun.



His debut album 'My World', released in 2009, was certified Platinum in the United States.



'You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it. Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility,' the Canadian artist said on Instagram.



Bieber had 'millions in the bank' at the age of 18, and access to whatever he wanted, but no skills in the real world.



Justin Bieber's net worth at the younger age of 25 is estimated at $285 million, making him the youngest among the richest singers alive.



His U.S. album and singles sales total 44.7 million. He has sold an estimated 150 million records, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists, and became the second person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter in August 2017 after Katy Perry.



By the time Bieber turned 19, he was addicted to 'pretty heavy drugs.' and 'abused' the relationships he was in. And when he reached 20, he had 'made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.'



Bieber admitted that he became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry. He had once even reached a 'point where you don't even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it's never going to change.'



But things finally changed for the better, though it took 'years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.'



Bieber, who is a devout Christian, said his faith, marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, and his support network of friends and family helped him return to life. Bieber said he is now now navigating the best season of his life - 'Marriage.'



The opening up evoked a flurry of messages of support and love from fans.



