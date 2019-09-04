Hexagon Composites ASA: Morten Holum appointed Chief Operating Officer

Morten Holum has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) in Hexagon.

Morten has been strategic advisor to Hexagon's management since February of this year. He has broad industrial experience in different management and executive roles, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Saferoad.

"We are excited to have Morten join our team as our new COO. His leadership and experience will be very valuable in the next phase of shaping Hexagon as a global leader of clean energy storage and transportation solutions," says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon.

"I am excited to join the Hexagon team and find it highly motivating to pursue Hexagon's mission of driving energy transformation," says Morten Holum, Chief Operating Officer of Hexagon.

Morten Holum assumed his position on 1 September 2019.

For more information:

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com





