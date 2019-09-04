

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said Novitium Pharma, a partner of Endo's subsidiary, has received approval from the FDA for a generic equivalent of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's Orfadin. The Nitisinone capsules are used to treat patients with hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 in combination with dietary restriction of tyrosine and phenylalanine.



Endo's operating company, Par Pharmaceutical Inc., plans to sell the product through specialty pharmacies beginning September.



Shares of Endo International plc were up more than 4 percent in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



