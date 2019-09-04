DACOM Summit By Solidus Labs Brings Together Crypto Compliance Leaders, with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Confirmed as Keynote Speaker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Crypto-native compliance solutions provider, Solidus Labs, announced today the partial lineup for Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit (DACOM), its first industry summit, taking place on September 26 in New York City. The full-day event will be hosted by law firm Hogan Lovells and held in partnership with industry membership organization Global Digital Finance.

SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce will keynote the event, offering the crowd of approximately 200 compliance professionals an hour-long opportunity to directly ask her questions. As one of the digital assets and crypto conversation's most prominent voices, Commissioner Peirce earned the nickname CryptoMom following her dissent from the agency's decision to reject Bitcoin ETFs. Additional names on the speaker roster include Coinbase's Chief Compliance Officer Jeff Horowitz, Circle's Assistant General Counsel and Head of Regulatory Affairs Christina Spiliakos and the Chamber of Digital Commerce's Chief Policy Officer Amy Davine Kim.

Solidus Labs emphasizes that DACOM will be a non-profit endeavor, focused on advancing the field of crypto and digital asset compliance. "Compliance and market integrity concerns increasingly stand out as the biggest hurdles for further institutional adoption and regulatory approval of digital assets," says Asaf Meir, CEO of Solidus Labs. "As a result, actors across the crypto industry are enhancing their compliance efforts, creating a growing field of crypto-specific compliance practices, solutions and standards. DACOM will be the first annual summit and year-long forum tailored for the professional development of, and dialogue between, crypto compliance professionals as well as regulators."

Following the inaugural summit, Solidus Labs and its partners hope to turn DACOM into an ongoing forum that will follow up on the conversations sparked, and the challenges raised, with a view to champion better industry standards.

Global Digital Finance Executive Director Teana Baker-Taylor, who will be moderating a panel on crypto business strategy in a complex compliance reality, says that "as an organization led by the digital asset community, we firmly believe that it is up to the industry to work together and define governance standards and ethical operating best practices. DACOM is a prime example of the community identifying a need, in this case advancing compliance best practices, and taking action to address it."

DACOM's program will include three panels of compliance practitioners discussing high-level strategy, field-level tactics and best practices for regulator-industry relations as well as a presentation on data challenges and the evolving Global Digital Finance Market Integrity and AML codes of conduct. The program will be followed by a cocktail networking reception.

Hogan Lovells' Head of the U.S. Blockchain and DLT practice Ted Mlynar explained his firm's commitment: "We are excited to host this summit bringing together thought leaders in government, digital assets, and the law to discuss practical compliance strategies in this evolving area of regulatory enforcement. We look forward to a lively discussion of the challenges faced by regulators, innovators, and lawyers in navigating new perspectives on FinTech and the law."

Christina Spiliakos of Circle, a panelist at the event, said she was looking forward to the event since "by providing a forum for collaboration on these issues, DACOM is enabling legal and compliance professionals to share what we have learned over the past few years as our industry has grown in size and scope. With increasingly more resources dedicated to regulatory compliance, this type of dialogue can help to achieve economies of scale and create opportunities for new compliant businesses to enter the crypto industry. "

Tickets for the non-profit event are priced at $50-$100 and can be purchased via dacomsummit.soliduslabs.com.

