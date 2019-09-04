

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $64.98 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $60.33 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.65 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.04 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 to $0.49



