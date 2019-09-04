Findit, Inc. Appoints Chad Corzine as Director of Brand Partnerships to Focus on Revenue Growth in the CBD and Consumer Goods Industries

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform that provides its members with online tools to heighten their brand and individual online presence, has recently announced its entry into the CBD wholesale space focusing on national retail chains. This comes after several years of providing online social media campaigns and SEO services to clients in the CBD space. The addition of Chad Corzine to Findit with an immediate emphasis on placing CBD products in major retailers has already proven to have a positive impact. Prior to joining Findit, Chad Corzine founded and operated The Urban Agriculture Company, a national consumer goods and product development company that currently has products sold in over 6000 retail storefronts in the US.

"Chad adds tremendous experience to our growing team at Findit. In a short period of time in the third quarter, Chad has generated over six figures in sales. These sales come from a combination of wholesale CBD sales and on boarding clients to utilize Findit's online marketing services. The value to date is significant to Findit's short and long term growth strategy" said Raymond Firth, Findit's Chief Executive Officer. Firth went on to say, "Earlier this quarter, Findit entered into a consulting agreement with Chad Corzine to sell CBD products to major retail chains in the United Sates to get a feel for the process and profit margins. After the first four orders were filled, we believe with Mr. Corzine's previous sales track record and our focus on the bottom line that having Chad join Findit full time, we can scale our Wholesale CBD division, as well as, focus on partnering with national consumer goods brands to utilize the Findit platform to support their current efforts expanding their online presence in search engines and on social networking sites.

As the Director of Brand Partnerships, Chad will be responsible for leading Findit's sales of all of its CBD product lines as well as assisting with growing awareness of Findit's technology, products, tools, and services offered.

Chad Corzine stated, "It was a big decision to leave a business I started and built over the last 4 years to join Findit. I started the Urban Agriculture Company in my apartment at 28 years old and was able to scale the business very quickly to over 7 million in sales. After doing my due diligence and seeing the tools and services Findit offers their members coupled with my retail relationships entering the CBD space, I chose not to pass up the opportunity. I'm thrilled to join the Findit team full time to help penetrate the CBD retail market and build new partnerships with clients to utilize the Findit platform. The tools and services Findit offers can immensely benefit businesses in all industries. I believe Findit will have a major impact on how individuals and businesses build and control their web footprint and to me the opportunity for Findit is limitless. Having such a positive response and steady order flow from our current retail partners paired with the need for CBD giftable products in Q4 I am confident we will close out the year on a very strong note."

