WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker (SYK) said that it agreed to acquire Mobius Imaging, LLC and its sister company, GYS Tech, LLC (DBA Cardan Robotics), in an all cash transaction of about $370 million upfront and up to $130 million of contingent payments associated with development and commercial milestones.



The transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact to Stryker's net earnings in 2019. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.



