The global hacksaw blades market size is poised to grow by USD 247.66 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing sawmill production. In addition, the growing demand for furniture is expected to further boost the growth of the hacksaw blades market.

The growing demand for wood and related products is encouraging sawmills to increase their production capacity. The harvested timber is used in several applications, including the fabrication of telegraph poles and railroad ties, in building construction, shipbuilding, furniture manufacturing, and others. As these applications make use of hacksaw for cutting and shaping the wood, the increase in sawmill production will drive the growth of the hacksaw blades market during the forecast period.

The increasing construction of new houses and the renovation of older houses is also driving the demand for furniture. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and the bandwagon effect are creating the demand for fancy interiors, which in turn, is creating a higher demand for good-quality furniture. This is also leading to an increase in demand for hacksaw blades as they are extensively used in the manufacture of furniture for cutting and shaping the wood.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Apex Tool Group LLC

C. E. Fein GmbH

Klein Tools Inc.

Snap-on Inc.

Stanley Black Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The hacksaw blades market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Power hacksaw blades

Hand hacksaw blades

Key Regions for the Hacksaw Blades Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

