The Top Companies Racing to Keep up With the Demands of the Cannabis Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for CBD is on the rise all over the world. Globally, Piper Jaffray, for example, believes the CBD market alone could be worth up to $100 billion . In addition, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, global spending on cannabis could reach $57 billion by 2027, as people around the world wake up to the health benefits of cannabis, including the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety, pain, and even chronic issues. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including CannaOne TechnologiesInc. (OTC:CNONF) (CSE:CNNA), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB), Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) (CSE:CWEB), and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY).

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE:CNNA)(OTCPK:CNONF) BREAKING NEWS: CannaOne Technologies Inc. just announced that it entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% interest in Real Life Sciences Inc. On April 23, 2019, CannaOne Technologies announced a formal partnership with Real Life Sciences to launch and operate the BWell CBD online marketplace in the US. Under the terms of this agreement Real Life Sciences acted as local managing partners for the BWell online marketplace providing strategic management, financial and business development expertise. As the managing partner of the BWell Marketplace, Real Life Sciences maintained a 75.1% ownership interest. CannaOne Technologies CEO, Mr. Riby-Williams, commented "Real Life Sciences' expertise, vast network and strong relationships within the US has brought substantial value to the BWell marketplace during the past months and has been a key factor in the early launch for the business. BWell is now capable of immediate sale and delivery of 140 high quality CBD products at extremely competitive prices to thousands of potential households in US. We believe that this infrastructure and knowledge contributed by Real Life Sciences to date provides substantial baseline support towards our Company now acquiring a sole ownership stake in the BWell marketplace that will assist to potentially provide long term substantial value to our shareholders."

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) just announced that it has received a license from Health Canada for its KeyLeaf Life Sciences facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Including the Smiths Falls site and the recently licensed BC Tweed extraction site, Canopy Growth now operates three significant extraction assets to support the throughput required for large scale value-add product development. Canopy Growth recently retrofitted the now fully licensed KeyLeaf facility in Saskatchewan, a company with over 50 years of experience in the extraction industry. This facility is expected to be online in the Fall of 2019 and has the capacity to extract up to 5,000 kilograms of hemp or cannabis biomass per day. The application for the license was submitted under KeyLeaf's previous name, POS Management Corp. and will be updated in due course. The newly licensed extraction platform is located in close proximity to Canopy Growth's large-scale outdoor hemp and cannabis grow operations. The Company looks forward to the additional capacity increasing production efficiency, augmenting output volume, and ultimately reducing operational costs for value-add products set to be rolled out in the Canadian recreational and medical markets at the end of calendar year 2019. "With this milestone, we are executing against the vision of making strategic investments today in order to deliver results over the long term," said Mark Zekulin, CEO, Canopy Growth. "This license will ensure we have the supply of extraction inputs for the medical, CBD, and recreational markets, especially the next generation of value-add, high margin cannabis products here in Canada."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)(TSX:ACB) just announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. pursuant to which Aurora has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hempco not already owned by Aurora, reflecting a valuation of approximately C$63.4 million on a fully diluted basis. Hempco is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurora. The Hempco Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and Aurora will apply to the relevant securities commissions for Hempco to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws. Hempco provides Aurora with access to low-cost, high-volume raw hemp material for the extraction of primarily cannabidiol and other cannabinoids, which is gaining recognition for potential health benefits across a wide range of applications. Aurora identified the potential of hemp-derived CBD early on, completing its first investment in Hempco in 2017, and has subsequently expanded its hemp-based infrastructure through targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships, creating Aurora Hemp: an integrated operating unit executing the Company's Global Hemp Strategy. With expertise across genetics, extraction, product development, brands and distribution, Aurora Hemp is an end-to-end offering across the entire hemp value chain.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTCQX:CBWHF) just announced expansion plans underway in 2019 including cultivation, production, distribution and R&D to support its forecasted sales growth. Most recent expansion initiatives include a building lease signed on a newly constructed 136,610-square-foot industrial building located at 700 Tech Court in the Colorado Technology Center (CTC) in Louisville, Colorado. The new location enables the Company to prepare for production, distribution and R&D expansion to meet increasing demand from the consumer and national retailer channels. Charlotte's Web will commence a staged build-out of the facility during Q3-2019 and continuing over a two-year period. The staged buildout of production and distribution capacities align with product demand growth. This facility will add cumulatively to the Company's existing locations in and around the Boulder, Colorado area. Along with distribution and R&D, the large cGMP-grade building will encompass the Company's new manufacturing operations, substantially adding to the current capacity of the Company's current 40,000 sq. ft. footprint.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) just announced it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Tilray, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Park Holdings Ltd. , will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of 420 Investments Ltd., an adult-use cannabis retail operator headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. FOUR20 provides adult-use cannabis consumers with a premium retail experience focused on high quality product selection, education and community. FOUR20 currently operates six licensed retail locations and has 16 additional high traffic locations secured in desirable locations in Alberta, including Canmore, Calgaryand Edmonton. Tilray and High Park will leverage FOUR20's retail expertise and brand and market knowledge to expand into other Canadian provincial markets where Licensed Producer retail ownership will be permitted in the future. "FOUR20 offers a premium retail experience for the mainstream cannabis consumer and builds on our broader retail strategy, which includes several minority investments in other leading cannabis retailers," says Tilray Chief Corporate Development Officer Andrew Pucher. "With FOUR20, we will elevate the retail experience for consumers by offering the best quality-tested products while preparing for the next wave of legalized product launches taking place by year's end."

