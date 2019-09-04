Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2PP8F ISIN: CA9028791056 Ticker-Symbol: UM6 
Frankfurt
04.09.19
08:15 Uhr
0,138 Euro
-0,007
-5,08 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UMG MEDIA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UMG MEDIA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UMG MEDIA
UMG MEDIA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UMG MEDIA LTD0,138-5,08 %