Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration (OTC Pink: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. CEO, Kyle Kennedy, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

The interview began with Jolly noting that today's interview is the conclusion of a five part series with the Company and the Stock Day Podcast.

Jolly then asked Kennedy to bring listeners up-to-date on the Company's government grant. Kennedy explained that government grants take significant time to process, adding that the government took interest in the Company's technology and approached them to develop a new device. "We're getting pretty close actually receiving the grant. That would be a huge accomplishment for our company.", stated Kennedy. "It means we're really working with the government to develop new technology."

Jolly inquired about the size of the government grant. Kennedy shared that while he is unable to reveal the exact value of the grant until a formal release is made, the Company is tremendously excited for the opportunity it represents. "I strongly believe that it will impact our stock and make a very positive splash for us.", said Kennedy.

Kennedy then elaborated on the Company's blockchain technology division. He shared that this part of the Company represents an additional revenue stream that is continuing to expand. "That money is starting to come in, but it gets much better than that. The work that we're doing for these agencies has been picked up by different branches of the government.", explained Kennedy. He added that the Company is currently negotiating a few sizable contracts with the government in this space that would greatly impact their revenues. "We're pretty excited on the blockchain side."

Jolly then asked about the applications of the Company's blockchain technology. Kennedy explained that there are multiple applications for this platform, including the banking and medical industries as companies in this space are continually needing to address cyber security breaches. "The encryption that we use can stop that from happening.", explained Kennedy. "This is going to be a really hot market as it grows and evolves."

Jolly then asked for an update on the Company's current exploration projects. Kennedy explained that other competitors in this space face challenges when it comes to identifying items buried under the ocean floor. However, the Company is combatting this issue by developing a whole new system to see more clearly under the sand. "We're going to be able to use that system to do things that have never been done before.", stated Kennedy, adding that the applications of this technology extend to numerous industries.

Kennedy then shared that the Company has been testing the SeaSearcher over the past few weeks, which has proven to be incredibly successful. "There's nothing in the world that comes close to doing what we're doing in this capacity.", stated Kennedy.

To close the interview, Kennedy expressed his excitement for the Company's future and encouraged shareholders to take advantage of the opportunities Seafarer Exploration has to offer as they approach increasing revenues from their diverse portfolio of technologies.

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com

