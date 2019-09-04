

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting an increase in exports and a modest decrease in imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $54.0 billion in July from a revised $55.5 billion in June.



Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $53.5 billion from the $55.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports climbed by 0.6 percent to $207.4 billion, while the value of imports edged down by 0.1 percent to $261.4 billion.



