Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Validic as the North America Customer Value Leader in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Validic with the 2019 North America Customer Value Leadership Award for best meeting the current and future market needs for condition management.

As care management programs supported by RPM move toward system-wide, multi-condition deployments, RPM solutions must be able to scale across the enterprise cost-effectively. As a result, payers and providers require solutions that serve the entirety of their population-from high risk to rising risk and diabetes to hypertension. No longer will disease-specific solutions support the growing versatility and flexibility required of RPM. Fully meeting these requirements and offering broad device and data integration capabilities, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Validic and its solution, Validic Impact, for its customer value leadership in the North America remote patient monitoring market.

Frost & Sullivan observes that requirements for RPM solutions have substantially shifted over the last 12 months. These shifts, mainly driven by advancements in technology and desires to scale, demand:

Integration of RPM capabilities and data into existing clinical systems

Broad, non-manufacturer specific device support

Deep access to physiologic and lifestyle data

The ability to deploy programs, regardless of condition, within existing workflows

"Offering seamless access and integration of relevant personal health data, in addition to the necessary visualizations and analytics, Validic Impact ensures patient-generated data are useful within care management and condition management programs," said Victor Camlek, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Powering the largest centralized RPM program in the country which demonstrated strong satisfaction ratings for patients and clinicians, Validic proves that its solution is best designed to meet current and future demands in a shifting RPM market."

Validic Impact takes a platform-first approach to RPM, setting it apart from condition-specific solutions. The solution brings together one-off condition management programs and RPM investments into a centralized deployment. Broad device offerings and comprehensive data integration is a core component of the Validic Impact solution, which integrates nearly 400 devices regardless of manufacturer or developer. Validic Impact eliminates RPM care gaps by capturing, curating, and processing patient-generated health data directly into electronic health records and other care management programs cost-effectively.

Notably, providers are integrating Validic's solution directly into the electronic health record (EHR) while payers are opting to incorporate into existing care management or custom-built solutions. Enabling remote monitoring capabilities within existing systems and workflows, Validic Impact enhances rather than detracts from substantial investments made in enterprise-wide solutions like the EHR.

Validic can rapidly capture, analyze, and elevate critical health data while automating formerly manual processing tasks. This solution helps providers perform efficient patient triage and prioritization, thereby ensuring timely and effective interventions. Of note, Validic Impact uniquely provides program configuration-at the administrator and physician levels-with the ability to personalize patient experiences and clinician notifications.

"Validic's ability to modify system workflows to meet specific end-user needs, at both the administrative and clinician levels, ensure standardized processes while retaining personalized care," noted Camlek.

Interestingly, Validic's proprietary, patented VitalSnap technology gives the solution a unique advantage -offering payers and providers the ability to support a bring-your-own-device strategy. Similarly, Validic Inform, the company's flagship data connectivity platform on which Validic Impact is built, enables a scalable data model, non-manufacturer specific device offerings, and leads to uniquely rich data sets that aid in clinical decisions and preventative medicine.

"Validic is solving foundational data and infrastructure challenges in healthcare," said Camlek. "With its comprehensive data connectivity platform and approach to condition management through Validic Impact, Validic is poised to meet the RPM market's current and future needs ."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

