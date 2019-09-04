The global language learning games market size is poised to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 25% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth in the adoption of 3D language learning games. In addition, the rise in access to digital platforms is expected to further boost the growth of the language learning games market.

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on R&D activities to improve their product offerings. This is mainly due to increased competition and the growing customer demand for innovative products. Thus, companies are investing heavily in innovating the product interface. This has resulted in the emergence of 3D language learning games that offer advantages such as enhanced control over normal games, realistic interface, high-quality graphics, and high level of engagement with users. Thus, the adoption of 3D language learning games is increasing, which will fuel the growth of the language learning games market during the forecast period.

Online language learning games are gaining immense traction due to the access customers have to digital platforms. This has become possible mainly because of the increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet across the world. The access to digital platforms widens the visibility of products to larger geographic areas and maximizes customer reach. Thus, the rise in access to digital platforms is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Hasbro Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Early Lingo

KLOO

Mark Media Corp

MindSnacks Inc.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd.

Market Segmentation by End-Users:

The language learning games market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Kids

Adults

Key Regions for the Language learning games Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

