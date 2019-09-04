Disposable Protective Clothing Market Worth $3.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (PE, PP, Polyester), Application (Thermal, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, Visibility), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare/Medical) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Disposable Protective Clothing Market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 2.6 billion in 2019.

Stringent regulations regarding the safety of personnel in developed economies are expected to drive the disposable protective clothing market. Government authorities in the developed economies are increasingly concerned over the health and safety of the workers.

Several government regulations and standards compel the end-use industries to provide protective clothing to the workers working under hazardous conditions. For instance, according to the 2010 memorandum of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), it is mandatory for workers in the oil & gas industry to wear heat- and flame-resistant clothing. It also requires workers at construction sites to wear high visibility safety apparels, as they are exposed to either traffic or moving machinery.

Healthcare/medical industry is also expected to witness increasing demand for disposable protective clothing owing to the rising burden of chronic diseases on the healthcare systems that have resulted in the need for proper sterilization and infection control in healthcare institutions. The growing demand for relatively cheaper protective clothing and safety from injury and accident at work site is expected to drive the demand for disposable protective clothing.

Polyethylene is the largest segment of the disposable protective clothing market.

The polyethylene segment is estimated to lead the disposable protective clothing market, in terms of value, in 2019. The demand for polyethylene is fueled by the increasing use of disposable protective clothing for industrial safety & protection. The use of polyethylene for manufacturing disposable protective clothing offers excellent mechanical resistance and good chemical resistance. These benefits make it suitable to be used for a wide range of end-use industries such as manufacturing, healthcare/medical, and construction.

Manufacturing is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the disposable protective clothing market during the forecast period.

The manufacturing segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of disposable protective clothing during the forecast period. The selection of the material type for protective clothing to be used in the manufacturing industry depends on the desired application and performance. The use of such clothing helps to offer a cheaper alternative to reusable clothing and reduces the risk of on-job injuries and casualties. The growing infrastructural development and rising construction activities in the developing nations are likely to boost the growth of the disposable protective clothing market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for disposable protective clothing during the forecast period.

North America is the largest

Disposable Protective Clothing Market

and is expected to continue dominating the global market during the forecast period. The market is driven mainly by the high awareness for safety and regulations that mandates the usage of protective clothing in various industries and rising demand for cheaper protective clothing. Apart from the major producers, small companies are also focusing on developing advanced protective clothing that is used in making safety gloves and jackets. The market in North America is driven primarily by innovation. The players in the disposable protective clothing market are focusing on developing innovative products to widen their product portfolio and offer advanced products.

The key market players profiled in the report include as 3M Company (US), Du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), International Enviroguard (US), Derekduck Industries Corp. (Taiwan), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).

