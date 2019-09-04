The PV Cycle Association collects and recycles PV waste. Having treated more than 30,000 tons since its creation, it estimates 150,000 tons of PV modules will reach the end of their lifecycle by 2030.From pv magazine France. Born out of a solar industry recycling initiative, the PV Cycle Association launched its PV Cycle Global Membership 18 months ago, aimed at the collection and treatment of PV waste from outside Europe. "In Europe, legislation regulates recycling and we have a system of collection and processing [of solar waste] that is effective; outside of Europe there is no legislation and ...

